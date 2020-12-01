RebelGrove - Side by side: Elijah Moore and DeVonta Smith vie for Biletnikoff

Ole Miss' Elijah Moore and Alabama's DeVonta Smith lit up rivalry games simultaneously on Saturday, as the country's top two receivers shared a time slot and posted yet another week of 100-yard-plus performances on national television.

Moore had 12 catches for 139 yards in a win over Mississippi State, and Smith beat Auburn deep over and over again for 171 yards on just seven catches against the Tigers.

Both players have posted consistent and gaudy numbers all season and should be the top two contenders for The Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation's outstanding receiver. Smith likely has the advantage because of his team's success. Alabama is 8-0 and No. 1 in the country while Ole Miss is 4-4 in Lane Kiffin's first year as head coach. A winner hasn't come from a team with fewer than 10 wins since Brandin Cooks took the trophy after a 7-6 season at Oregon State in 2013.

The SEC has won the award two straight years with Ja'Marr Chase from LSU in 2019 and Jerry Jeudy from Alabama in 2018. Ole Miss' only finalist for the award was Laquon Treadwell in 2015.

While they each play receiver, Smith has had 35 of his 92 targets outside the hashes and Moore, working from the slot, has only had 24 of his 101 targets outside the hashes. Both deal with primary attention from defenses, especially since Alabama lost Jaylen Waddle to injury in October. Smith has scored eight touchdowns in the four weeks since Waddle was lost for the season.

Moore, who has already broken AJ Brown's school record for receptions in only eight games, leads the country in receptions (86) and receiving yards (1,193) while Smith is third nationally in both categories -- 72 catches for 1,074 yards. Moore needs 128 yards total in the final two games to break Brown's school record for receiving yards.

Moore is on pace to be only the second Power Five receiver to ever average double digit catches per game for a season, joining Texas Tech's Michael Crabtree -- 134 catches in 13 games in 2007.

Arkansas State's Jonathan Adams is between them in receptions and yards but has 11 drops to only two each for Moore and Smith, and Adams has played 10 games so far this season.UCF's Marlon Williams is the other potential finalist with 71 catches (four drops), 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Smith is tied for the national lead with 12 touchdowns, and Moore is eighth with eight scores. Moore and Smith are third and sixth, respectively in wide receiver targets nationally.

Here's a side by side look at the two in receiving categories.