Sights and scenes from Ole Miss' arrival in Atlanta for Sweet 16

ATLANTA -- Ole Miss arrived in Atlanta on Wednesday and practiced Thursday morning at State Farm Arena as on-site preparations for the Sweet 16 began.

The Rebels (24-11) face Michigan State (29-6) at 6:09 p.m. CDT/7:09 EDT the South Regional semifinals. Auburn and Michigan meet in the nightcap Friday. The two winners square off Sunday in the Elite Eight, with the winner advancing to next week's Final Four in San Antonio.

The Rebels had a practice in the Atlanta Hawks' practice facility followed by a shoot-around in State Farm Arena prior to Thursday's press conferences. Here are some sights and scenes from Thursday morning: