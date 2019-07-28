Thank you Lord, going with my heart! #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/gNDCULh4Xp

OXFORD — Jabari Small didn't make the trip to Ole Miss on Saturday.

He gave the Rebels great news on Sunday, however.

Small had been a frequent visitor to Oxford and Ole Miss over the years. His father, Eddie Small, played wide receiver for the Rebels from 1990 through 1993, catching 94 passes for 1,543 yards and eight touchdowns.

On Sunday, Small went public with his commitment.

Small, a 5-foot-10, 177-pound running back from Briarcrest Christian, chose Ole Miss over Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina, Purdue, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.



Small’s commitment is huge for Ole Miss in a myriad of ways. First, he’s a talented player who figures to be a prominent weapon in Rich Rodriguez’s offense. Second, Small figures to be an influence for other prospects from the Memphis area. After struggling in the Bluff City over the past few years, Luke and his staff have attacked Memphis with vigor over the past 24 months. Landing Small’s signature is proof that plan is now ready to produce results.

Sources close to the Ole Miss program believe Small can impact the Ole Miss class with Memphis and Nashville-area prospects similarly to the way 2019 signee John Rhys Plumlee did and has with Mississippi targets. For example, Small is tight with Ole Miss targets Omari Thomas, Reggie Grimes, De'arre McDonald and Keyshawn Lawrence. The belief inside the Ole Miss program is Small's charismatic nature, much like Plumlee's, will help with future classes as well.