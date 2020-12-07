RebelGrove - Smith re-joins Ole Miss' 2021 class

After a heavy push from Mississippi State and defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, Smith reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebels and Lane Kiffin on Monday.

Three-star strong-side defensive end Demarcus Smith stepped away from his commitment to Ole Miss earlier this year. The Birmingham, Ala., native wanted to be sure that he was making the right three- to four-year choice.

ANALYSIS: The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder fits the mold that defensive line coach Deke Adams wants in this class: Big, athletic, and versatile. I anticipate Smith fine-tuning some things in the weight room with Wilson Love and the rest of the strength and conditioning staff and honing some technique at the point of attack and factoring in the two-deep come 2022.

The length and lateral quickness is there so don't be surprised if he bucks the trend and plays immediately for DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge as they need quality depth in the front-seven.

This is the type of battle this staff has to win against not only a division opponent, but against SEC programs. This is a huge win for Ole Miss in this unique 2021 recruiting cycle.