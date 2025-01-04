Advertisement
Published Jan 4, 2025
Snap Count Analysis: Ole Miss vs. Duke in the Gator Bowl
Ole Miss blasted Duke, 52-20, in the 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to cap a 10-3 season and earn the third double-digit win season out of the last four years. The only other time that's happened in program history was 1959-1962.

With the help of PFF College, here's who played and how much in the bowl game against the Blue Devils. It was the first all-time matchup between the two teams.

Jaxson Dart was the game's MVP, passing for 404 yards and added nearly 50 on the ground to set Ole Miss bowl records for most passing yards and most total offense.

Quarterback (2 played; 70 snaps)
Column 1PassRunOverall (%)

Jaxson Dart

44

23

67 (96%)

Austin Simmons

1

2

3 (4%)

Running Back (4 played; 83 snaps)
Column 1PassRunOverall (%)

Ulysses Bentley

30

16

46 (66%)

Logan Diggs

8

4

12 (17%)

Domonique Thomas

6

2

8 (11%)

Jason Albritton

1

1

2 (3%)

JJ Pegues

1

1

2 (3%)

Austin Acton

0

1

1 (1%)

Wide Receiver/Tight End (16 played; 70 snaps)
Column 1PassRunOverall (%)

Jordan Watkins

43

22

65 (93%)

Cayden Lee

41

21

62 (89%)

Dae'Quan Wright

31

17

48 (69%)

Juice Wells

31

14

45 (64%)

Caden Prieskorn

27

15

42 (60%)

Micah Davis

2

2

4 (6%)

Jordan Smart

1

2

3 (4%)

Izaiah Hartrup

1

1

2 (3%)

Pat Broomfield

0

1

1 (1%)

Dillon Hipp

1

0

1 (1%)

Wyatt Smalley

0

1

1 (1%)

Torian Kelly

0

1

1 (1%)

Dylan Davis

1

0

1 (1%)

Joshua Aka

0

1

1 (1%)

Mac Owen

0

1

1 (1%)

Salathiel Hemphill

0

1

1 (1%)

Offensive Line (10 played; 70 snaps)
Column 1PassRunOverall (%)

Diego Pounds

44

23

67 (96%)

Julius Buelow

44

23

67 (96%)

Nate Kalepo

44

23

67 (96%)

Jeremy James

44

23

67 (96%)

Reece McIntyre

44

23

67 (96%)

John Wayne Oliver

1

2

3 (4%)

Brycen Sanders

1

2

3 (4%)

Ethan Fields

1

2

3 (4%)

Eli Acker

1

2

3 (4%)

Caleb Warren

1

2

3 (4%)

Defensive Line (8 played; 70 snaps)
NameRunPassOverall (%)

Walter Nolen

8

28

36 (51%)

Jared Ivey

9

26

35 (50%)

JJ Pegues

7

20

27 (39%)

Zxavian Harris

10

15

25 (36%)

Jamarious Brown

7

12

19 (27%)

Akelo Stone

7

9

16 (23%)

William Echoles

5

10

15 (21%)

Kam Franklin

5

10

15 (21%)

Linebacker (6 played; 70 snaps)
NameRunPassOverall (%)

Khari Coleman

21

48

69 (99%)

TJ Dottery

13

36

49 (70%)

Princely Umanmielen

12

29

41 (59%)

Suntarine Perkins

13

27

40 (57%)

Tyler Banks

8

13

21 (30%)

Chris Hardie

2

10

12 (17%)

Secondary (9 played; 70 snaps)
NameRunPassOverall (%)

Trey Washington

21

49

70 (100%)

Trey Amos

16

42

58 (83%)

Louis Moore

13

40

53 (76%)

Isaiah Hamilton

15

36

51 (73%)

John Saunders

13

36

49 (70%)

Brandon Turnage

11

17

28 (40%)

Chris Graves

6

14

20 (29%)

TJ Banks

5

7

12 (17%)

Nick Cull

4

5

9 (13%)

