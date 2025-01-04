Snap Count Analysis: Ole Miss vs. Duke in the Gator Bowl

Ole Miss blasted Duke, 52-20, in the 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to cap a 10-3 season and earn the third double-digit win season out of the last four years. The only other time that's happened in program history was 1959-1962.

With the help of PFF College, here's who played and how much in the bowl game against the Blue Devils. It was the first all-time matchup between the two teams.

Jaxson Dart was the game's MVP, passing for 404 yards and added nearly 50 on the ground to set Ole Miss bowl records for most passing yards and most total offense.