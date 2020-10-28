 RebelGrove - Snap Count: Ole Miss defensively through five games
Snap Count: Ole Miss defensively through five games

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Ole Miss is 1-4 on the season with a 3 p.m. date against Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday. Thanks to help from PFF College, here are the snap counts for Ole Miss defensive players through five games. The Rebels have had 391 total offensive snaps this season. We didn't include players with fewer than 10 snaps total.


DEFENSIVE LINE (DT+End)
Player Run Pass Overall (%)

Ryder Anderson

155

150

305 (78%)

Sam Williams

92

123

215 (55%)

Tavius Robinson

102

107

209 (54%)

KD Hill

114

77

191 (49%)

Quentin Bivens

77

66

143 (37%)

Tariqious Tisdale

80

47

127 (32%)

Hal Northern

55

52

107 (27%)

Ledarrius Cox

51

43

94 (24%)

Sincere David

47

36

83 (21%)

Patrick Lucas

26

21

47 (12%)

Cedric Johnon

6

36

42 (11%)

Brandon Mack

5

6

11 (3%)
LINEBACKER
Player Run Pass Overall (%)

MoMo Sanogo

140

146

286 (73%)

Jacquez Jones

98

83

181 (46%)

Lakia Henry

92

83

175 (45%)

Daylen Gill

105

63

168 (43%)

Ashanti Cistrunk

65

46

111 (28%)
DEFENSIVE BACK
Player Run Pass Overall (%)

Keidron Smith

178

179

357 (91%)

Jaylon Jones*

147

150

297 (76%)

AJ Finley

132

149

281 (72%)

Jalen Jordan

107

136

243 (62%

Jamar Richardson

93

84

177 (45%)

Jon Haynes

82

84

166 (42%)

Jakorey Hawkins

71

63

135 (35%)

Deane Leonard

28

24

52 (13%)

Jay Stanley

22

21

43 (11%)

Tylan Knight

10

8

18 (5%)

Miles Battle

6

11

17 (4%)
*Jones is out for the season.
