RebelGrove - Snap Count: Ole Miss defensively through five games

Snap Count: Ole Miss defensively through five games
Ole Miss is 1-4 on the season with a 3 p.m. date against Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday. Thanks to help from PFF College, here are the snap counts for Ole Miss defensive players through five games. The Rebels have had 391 total offensive snaps this season. We didn't include players with fewer than 10 snaps total.
|Player
|Run
|Pass
|Overall (%)
|
Ryder Anderson
|
155
|
150
|
305 (78%)
|
Sam Williams
|
92
|
123
|
215 (55%)
|
Tavius Robinson
|
102
|
107
|
209 (54%)
|
KD Hill
|
114
|
77
|
191 (49%)
|
Quentin Bivens
|
77
|
66
|
143 (37%)
|
Tariqious Tisdale
|
80
|
47
|
127 (32%)
|
Hal Northern
|
55
|
52
|
107 (27%)
|
Ledarrius Cox
|
51
|
43
|
94 (24%)
|
Sincere David
|
47
|
36
|
83 (21%)
|
Patrick Lucas
|
26
|
21
|
47 (12%)
|
Cedric Johnon
|
6
|
36
|
42 (11%)
|
Brandon Mack
|
5
|
6
|
11 (3%)
|Player
|Run
|Pass
|Overall (%)
|
MoMo Sanogo
|
140
|
146
|
286 (73%)
|
Jacquez Jones
|
98
|
83
|
181 (46%)
|
Lakia Henry
|
92
|
83
|
175 (45%)
|
Daylen Gill
|
105
|
63
|
168 (43%)
|
Ashanti Cistrunk
|
65
|
46
|
111 (28%)
|Player
|Run
|Pass
|Overall (%)
|
Keidron Smith
|
178
|
179
|
357 (91%)
|
Jaylon Jones*
|
147
|
150
|
297 (76%)
|
AJ Finley
|
132
|
149
|
281 (72%)
|
Jalen Jordan
|
107
|
136
|
243 (62%
|
Jamar Richardson
|
93
|
84
|
177 (45%)
|
Jon Haynes
|
82
|
84
|
166 (42%)
|
Jakorey Hawkins
|
71
|
63
|
135 (35%)
|
Deane Leonard
|
28
|
24
|
52 (13%)
|
Jay Stanley
|
22
|
21
|
43 (11%)
|
Tylan Knight
|
10
|
8
|
18 (5%)
|
Miles Battle
|
6
|
11
|
17 (4%)