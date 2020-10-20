RebelGrove - Snap Count: Ole Miss offensively through four games

Snap Count: Ole Miss offensively through four games
Ole Miss is 1-3 on the season with an 11 a.m. date against Auburn in Oxford on Saturday. Thanks to help from PFF College, here are the snap counts for Ole Miss offensive players through four games. The Rebels have had 335 total offensive snaps this season. We didn't include players with fewer than 10 snaps total.
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Matt Corral
|
178
|
146
|
324 (97%)
|
John Rhys Plumlee
|
8
|
12
|
20 (6%)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Jerrion Ealy
|
79
|
81
|
160 (48%)
|
Snoop Conner
|
89
|
65
|
154 (46%)
|
Tylan Knight
|
12
|
5
|
17 (5%)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Jonathan Mingo
|
173
|
147
|
321 (96%)
|
Elijah Moore
|
171
|
141
|
312 (93%)
|
Dontario Drummond
|
103
|
81
|
184 (55%)
|
Braylon Sanders
|
58
|
43
|
101 (30%)
|
Demarcus Gregory
|
7
|
7
|
14 (4%)
|
Jadon Jackson
|
3
|
7
|
10 (3%)
|
Dannis Jackson
|
5
|
5
|
10 (3%)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Kenny Yeboah
|
170
|
150
|
320 (96%)
|
Chase Rogers
|
14
|
26
|
40 (12%)
|
Casey Kelly
|
9
|
6
|
15 (4%)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Ben Brown
|
180
|
154
|
334 (99%)
|
Royce Newman
|
179
|
154
|
334 (99%)
|
Nick Broeker
|
179
|
154
|
333 (99%)
|
Jeremy James
|
170
|
145
|
315 (94%)
|
Caleb Warren
|
99
|
93
|
192 (57%)
|
Reece McIntyre
|
91
|
70
|
161 (48%)