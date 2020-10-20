 RebelGrove - Snap Count: Ole Miss offensively through four games
football

Snap Count: Ole Miss offensively through four games

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Ole Miss is 1-3 on the season with an 11 a.m. date against Auburn in Oxford on Saturday. Thanks to help from PFF College, here are the snap counts for Ole Miss offensive players through four games. The Rebels have had 335 total offensive snaps this season. We didn't include players with fewer than 10 snaps total.

QUARTERBACK
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

Matt Corral

178

146

324 (97%)

John Rhys Plumlee

8

12

20 (6%)
RUNNING BACK
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

Jerrion Ealy

79

81

160 (48%)

Snoop Conner

89

65

154 (46%)

Tylan Knight

12

5

17 (5%)
WIDE RECEIVER
Player Pass  Run  Overall (%)

Jonathan Mingo

173

147

321 (96%)

Elijah Moore

171

141

312 (93%)

Dontario Drummond

103

81

184 (55%)

Braylon Sanders

58

43

101 (30%)

Demarcus Gregory

7

7

14 (4%)

Jadon Jackson

3

7

10 (3%)

Dannis Jackson

5

5

10 (3%)
TIGHT END
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

Kenny Yeboah

170

150

320 (96%)

Chase Rogers

14

26

40 (12%)

Casey Kelly

9

6

15 (4%)
Rogers had 36 of those snaps against Arkansas
OFFENSIVE LINE
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

Ben Brown

180

154

334 (99%)

Royce Newman

179

154

334 (99%)

Nick Broeker

179

154

333 (99%)

Jeremy James

170

145

315 (94%)

Caleb Warren

99

93

192 (57%)

Reece McIntyre

91

70

161 (48%)
