RebelGrove - Soft Verbal Podcast, presented by Dead Soxy: Bennett, Washington and more

On this episode of The Soft Verbal Podcast, presented by Dead Soxy, Neal McCready and Zach Berry discuss Malachi Bennett, Trey Washington, COVID-19's potential impact on high school football, how the dead period is impacting Ole Miss football recruiting and more. Also, the guys compare Ole Miss basketball commitment Daeshun Ruffin to both Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant in as unfair an exercise as can be done to a 17-year-old prep sensation. Apologies are owed.