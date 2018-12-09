OXFORD | Former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre has accepted an offer to be the next Ole Miss defensive coordinator, RebelGrove.com first reported on Sunday.

MacIntyre, who was named National Coach of the Year in 2016, turned around programs at San Jose State and Colorado before the Buffaloes fired him following this season. He spent four years on David Cutcliffe's staff at Ole Miss and also has coaching experience in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.

Per sources, Ole Miss and MacIntyre have agreed to a three-year, seven-figure contract. Supertalk Mississippi first reported the amount as $1.5 million per year. He visited Oxford on Thursday and was offered the position on Saturday following a week-long back and forth between the Rebels and Alabama assistant Pete Golding.

MacIntyre went 10-4 and won the Pac 12 South in Boulder in 2016 before back-to-back five-win seasons ended his tenure. He took San Jose State from 1-12 to 10-2 in three seasons from 2010 to 2012.

MacIntyre coached wide receivers at Ole Miss in 1999 and 2000 and defensive backs in 2001 and 2002.

Ole Miss fired defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff after the 2018 Ole Miss defense finished outside the top 100 in all major categories.

Colorado owes MacIntyre a $10.3 million buyout, and that amount isn't lowered by a MacIntyre accepting an assistant coach position, a source told RebelGrove.com.