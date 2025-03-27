Spartans, Rebels built similarly as Sweet 16 matchup nears

ATLANTA — Michigan State will make its 22nd Sweet 16 appearance on Friday night.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, will be making just its second.

The programs squaring off at State Farm Arena certainly have different histories but their DNA is pretty similar.

“I do think it is one of the more connected teams, but I wouldn't say elite talent,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said Thursday on the eve of Friday’s 6:07 p.m. CDT matchup between his Spartans (29-6) and Ole Miss (24-11) in the South Regional semifinal. “I mean, I've had some teams with pretty good talent. But this team is connected. I think we did things to help it. We went to Spain. We went to the UP, where I'm from, and taught them how to eat pasties for pregame meal. We did some different things.

“Then we started playing a lot of players. So everybody had some ownership in the team, and different guys would rear their heads and maybe score. We had seven, eight, different leading scorers. This team appreciated that. And most teams are so selfish they don't appreciate that.”

Chris Beard’s second Ole Miss team was built on balance. He kept three key players from last season — Jaemyn Brakefield, Matthew Murrell and Jaylen Murray — and then added talent from the transfer portal. Like Michigan State, the Rebels are built on unselfishness.

“I think, when you study our team and why we've been successful, why we're here on this stage in the Sweet 16, our roster management, I think we did a good job,” Beard said. "In today's changing game of college basketball, we all know that our teams are going to change drastically from year to year. I've always thought the first brick, as you lay the team, the first building block has got to be returners.

“For us, what was really important is that we returned the right guys, the guys that we thought could take the next step as individual players, the guys that we think we can build this thing around. So for us to have Matt and Brake and Juju back as well as Rob (Cowherd) and Mugs (Cam Brent), who play a big role behind the scenes, that's what's important.”

Michigan State beat Bryant and New Mexico to get to Friday. The Spartans’ scoring has come from their depth, as they are led by Jaden Akins with an average of 12.7 points per game. However, they have seven players who average 7 points per game or more and they rank fifth nationally in bench points per game with 34.5. Jaxon Kohler averages 7.5 rebounds per game and has posted seven double-doubles. Their offense runs through guards Jeremy Fears Jr. and Tre Holloman, who average 5.4 and 3.8 assists per game, respectively, to help the team rank 22nd in the country with 16.7 helpers per contest.

The Spartans also rank highly as a team in 3-point percentage defense (1st, 27.8), rebound margin (plus-9.4, 2nd), fast-break points per game (3rd, 16.1), and defensive rebounds per game (9th, 28).

Recently, they’ve been bolstered by freshman Jase Richardson, who is averaging 11.9 points per game. The son of former Michigan State and NBA star Jason Richardson has played more than 30 minutes per game in the Spartans’ last five outings.

“He's got an unbelievable demeanor to him, and he has gotten better in a lot of different areas,” Izzo said. “But he's also been damn good when he came.

“I think the way he was raised, the moments aren't too big.

I never -- after the Kansas game here -- that was only the second game of the season. We lost, but I started realizing then this kid -- like some kids are so cocky that they don't get moved by the moment; he’s not cocky — is just confident in what he can do.

I've been amazed. I haven't had many kids like him in that respect, to be honest with you.”