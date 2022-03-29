Spring transfers help Kiffin get better idea of 2022 roster

OXFORD | Lane Kiffin often links the transfer portal to free agency, and through a few days of spring practice, he’s pleased with his new acquisitions.

Instead of the guessing game that is high school recruiting, the chances of evaluation success are much higher with transfers, as past experience is often at a high level or even inside the same conference. It provides Kiffin some confidence, as scholarship 12 transfers take part in practice.

And instead of simply grazing on a roster somewhere, the majority of the Rebels’ targets played significant snaps and have apples-to-apples game film or degrees of success at lower levels.

"I just think the portal guys, it's not as hit-and-miss as the high school guys," Kiffin said. "You're seeing them play college football. Not to just focus on them, but they have looked really good. We didn't really take a lot of guys necessarily that were at a major place but not playing.”

The mixture of new players and returners gives Kiffin a good glimpse of what the fall will look like, an extra positive from the portal heavy class the Rebels signed. Instead of wondering about a fall infusion of incoming talent, it’s playing out in front of his eyes.

There’s a transition, obviously, but it helps with questions when the only players for 2022 not currently on then field are a few incoming freshman and late transfers that have yet to enroll.

“Really valuable to have a lot of returning guys but all these new guys,” Kiffin said. “It’s challenging but it’s exciting and there’s more to do. The culture is set, and these kids don’t know how we tape for practice or finish a practice. That part is good and challenging for the coaches. It’s step one.

“It’s a training camp feel… coach them up and figure out roles for them.”

It’s also not over. The Rebels are expected to be active in the transfer portal when it picks up activity following spring practices all over the country. Having most of the roster on the field helps with those evaluations, as Kiffin can see which positions of need are the most worrisome and need a talent infusion.

It’s a process he considers constantly, but with more than three weeks remaining of spring practice, there’s time to let it all play out.

“I try to do that every day, but I try to slow up and watch practices and not try to fix problems (yet),” Kiffin said. “Be patient with that.”