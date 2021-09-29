Stinson joins 'party in the sip', choosing Ole Miss over Florida

Opelika (Ala.) athlete Jarell Stinson was very thorough with his recruitment process after decommitting from Auburn earlier this year. He took visits to Gainesville and Orlando and fielded interest from Florida State, Nebraska, Penn State and Tennessee.
But, it was Ole Miss which caught his eye in July and ended up earning a verbal commitment from him on Wednesday. The three-star, two-way player chose the Rebels over the aforementioned programs as well as Duke, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss assistants Terrell Buckley, Derrick Nix and Chris Partridge all recruited the state’s 20th-ranked prospect. And with Stinson being the defending Class 6A outdoor 100-meter (10.52), 200-meter (21.22) and 400-meter (47.74) champion, he allows the Rebels to be awfully flexible with where they use him once he arrives on campus.
As a junior, Stinson made 95 tackles and one interception while also returning nine punts for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He was later named to the 2020 6A All-State team.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ANALYSIS: The 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete is a big play waiting to happen. He is extremely physical on defense despite having a smaller frame. He frequently makes plays close to the line of scrimmage utilizing his quickness. In pass coverage, he has tremendous ball skills and leaping ability that helps him when he is on an island or when coming off his man to break on a football that is up for grabs over the middle.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Offensively, the track speed allows him to do a lot of things that others can’t, whether that is in the passing game, catching footballs in space and making people miss or being a reliable possession receiver in the slot.
Stinson’s athleticism and playmaking ability will be a welcomed addition to the Rebels’ 2022 class, one that now has four "athletes" in the commit column. Wherever the newest commit plays, his skill set will be a key cog in helping Ole Miss continue to build quality depth to compete for championships in the SEC.