OXFORD | Cindy Caracci sat in a breezeway on the Oxford Square Thursday and fought back tears and emotions thinking of a song and a connected significant moment.

Back on February 18, her son, Parker Caracci, made his Ole Miss debut with a a clean inning during an 8-1 blowout of Winthrop. After two years in the program but not on the active roster, Caracci was the one through the bullpen door, as “May We All,” blared through the speakers at Oxford-University Stadium.

All but a few of the announced 7,385 in attendance just heard a nondescript country song, but Cindy, sitting next to Lauren McGraw, had a plethora of thoughts flood her mind during her son’s warmup tosses. McGraw’s son, Rivers, was Parker’s best friend since eighth grade and took his own life in November 2016.

“May We All,” was played at McGraw’s funeral.

“When they start playing his walk-out song it still gets to me,” Cindy Caracci said. “That first game Rivers’ mom was sitting beside me. It takes me back every time. He stops before he leaves the bullpen and says a prayer. It’s an honor for him and he takes it very seriously.”

Caracci's No. 65 jersey is a tribute to Walker Wilbanks, a high school friend and teammate at Jackson Prep, who passed away from Hyponatremia after suffering symptoms during a high school football game against Oxford.

Losing a high school friend is severe enough, but McGraw’s death had a reaching impact on Caracci’s athletic career, as well. After a redshirt his first season in Oxford, the right-hander went to Elmira, New York, for summer ball and seemed to turn a corner. He fall ball 2016 with a roster spot likely, but after the second tragedy to hit him, Caracci lost form and was again relegated to the non-active part of the program.

“Losing Rivers rocked our world,” Cindy said. “He spent the night at our house I can’t tell you how many nights. The week before Parker went to Elmira Rivers spent the night every night for 10 days. It just rocked everybody’s world.”

In college athletics these multi-year struggles on the field all too often end with transfers and lower-level stories that aren’t told. Dreams unfilled and questions of what-ifs. But Caracci stayed the course despite no guarantees as year three approached in Oxford. He focused on baseball, went to work and found a significant role in a crowded bullpen.