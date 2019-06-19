Summer assignments: Double digit Rebs in collegiate leagues this offseason
Ole Miss wrapped up its 2019 season in the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to Arkansas in three games in Fayetteville. Here are the teams and leagues Ole Miss players are participating in this summer.
Ole Miss Summer Assignments
|NAME
|POSITION
|LEAGUE
|TEAM
|
Doug Nikhazy
|
LHP
|
N/A
|
Team USA
|
Tyler Keenan
|
INF
|
Cape
|
Harwich
|
Anthony Servideo
|
INF
|
Cape
|
Hyannis
|
Max Cioffi
|
RHP
|
Northwoods
|
Fon du Lac
|
Tim Elko
|
INF
|
Northwoods
|
Fon du Lac
|
Justin Bench
|
INF
|
Perfect Game
|
Albany
|
Josh Hall
|
OF
|
Perfect Game
|
Albany
|
Logan Savell
|
RHP
|
Perfect Game
|
Albany
|
Jacob Steinberg
|
RHP
|
Perfect Game
|
Albany
|
Kevin Graham
|
INF
|
California
|
Conejo
|
Gunnar Hoglund
|
RHP
|
Florida
|
Seminole County