News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-19 06:28:27 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Summer assignments: Double digit Rebs in collegiate leagues this offseason

S7vzlyhhs451tccidwf9
Chase Parham • RebelGrove
@RivalsChase
Editor

Ole Miss wrapped up its 2019 season in the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to Arkansas in three games in Fayetteville. Here are the teams and leagues Ole Miss players are participating in this summer.

Ole Miss Summer Assignments
NAME POSITION LEAGUE TEAM

Doug Nikhazy

LHP

N/A

Team USA

Tyler Keenan

INF

Cape

Harwich

Anthony Servideo

INF

Cape

Hyannis

Max Cioffi

RHP

Northwoods

Fon du Lac

Tim Elko

INF

Northwoods

Fon du Lac

Justin Bench

INF

Perfect Game

Albany

Josh Hall

OF

Perfect Game

Albany

Logan Savell

RHP

Perfect Game

Albany

Jacob Steinberg

RHP

Perfect Game

Albany

Kevin Graham

INF

California

Conejo

Gunnar Hoglund

RHP

Florida

Seminole County
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}