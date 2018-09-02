This will typically be a more expansive day-after look back and look ahead titled Morning After, but a computer crash caused a delay this week, thus the format change. However, even though it's tardy, here's an abbreviated version that looks at one player on each side of the ball from the Ole Miss 47-27 win over Texas Tech on Saturday in Houston. The Rebels (1-0) host Southern Illinois this week in the home opener. The Salukis beat Murray State, 49-10, to begin their 2018 season.

SCOTTIE PHILLIPS POSTS TOP-10 MARK IN OLE MISS DEBUT

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke told people all camp he was cautiously optimistic about Scottie Phillips' running ability, and the former junior college All-America selection produced quite the stat line in his debut. Phillips ran for two touchdowns and 204 yards on 16 carries, giving him the 10th best single-game rushing total in school history. It bumped Malvin Gipson's 193 yards against Vanderbilt in 1980 out of the top 10 and was the first 200-yard performance by a Rebel since Brandon Bolden had 228 against Fresno State in 2010. It's the best game for an Ole Miss running back against a Power Five opponent since Dexter McCluster set the school record against Tennessee with 282 yards in 2009. Phillips, who had more than half of Ole Miss' 28 total rushing attempts, scored on runs of 65 yards and 39 yards and still averaged 7.14 yards per carry on non-scoring runs. He only had one attempt for lost yardage. Twenty two of the 28 carries for the Rebels were up the middle, and there wasn't a running back carry off left tackle during the game. Depth remains a question mark with Eric Swinney's absence because of mononucleosis, and secondary parts of the position, such as pass blocking, need to keep improving, but it was a great sign for the Rebels, who are hoping Phillips can make up most of the slack left by 1000-yard rusher Jordan Wilkins, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts.

MOHAMED SANOGO SHOWS LEADERSHIP LATE IN GAME