Sunday Leftovers: Scottie Phillips posts top-10 mark in Ole Miss debut
This will typically be a more expansive day-after look back and look ahead titled Morning After, but a computer crash caused a delay this week, thus the format change. However, even though it's tardy, here's an abbreviated version that looks at one player on each side of the ball from the Ole Miss 47-27 win over Texas Tech on Saturday in Houston.
The Rebels (1-0) host Southern Illinois this week in the home opener. The Salukis beat Murray State, 49-10, to begin their 2018 season.
SCOTTIE PHILLIPS POSTS TOP-10 MARK IN OLE MISS DEBUT
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke told people all camp he was cautiously optimistic about Scottie Phillips' running ability, and the former junior college All-America selection produced quite the stat line in his debut.
Phillips ran for two touchdowns and 204 yards on 16 carries, giving him the 10th best single-game rushing total in school history. It bumped Malvin Gipson's 193 yards against Vanderbilt in 1980 out of the top 10 and was the first 200-yard performance by a Rebel since Brandon Bolden had 228 against Fresno State in 2010.
It's the best game for an Ole Miss running back against a Power Five opponent since Dexter McCluster set the school record against Tennessee with 282 yards in 2009.
Phillips, who had more than half of Ole Miss' 28 total rushing attempts, scored on runs of 65 yards and 39 yards and still averaged 7.14 yards per carry on non-scoring runs. He only had one attempt for lost yardage.
Twenty two of the 28 carries for the Rebels were up the middle, and there wasn't a running back carry off left tackle during the game.
Depth remains a question mark with Eric Swinney's absence because of mononucleosis, and secondary parts of the position, such as pass blocking, need to keep improving, but it was a great sign for the Rebels, who are hoping Phillips can make up most of the slack left by 1000-yard rusher Jordan Wilkins, who is now with the Indianapolis Colts.
MOHAMED SANOGO SHOWS LEADERSHIP LATE IN GAME
Mohamed Sanogo, in his second year on campus, is being charged with playing a lot of linebacker snaps and also making sure the defensive newcomers -- particularly Kevontae' Ruggs -- doesn't get crossed up mentally while on the field.,
Sanogo finished the game with five tackles including one for loss, but he also flashed an important leadership moment late in the game. Montrell Custis, who had seven tackles and was in on several important plays for the Ole Miss defense in the second half, was beginning to engage in some after-the-whistle words with a Texas Tech receiver when it was only a 10-point game in the third quarter.
Custis and Ja'Deion High were a second from extending the back and forth too long when Sanogo grabbed Custis and could be seen offering some advice while pulling him back toward the other Ole Miss players. It was a good sign from Sanogo, as he's inheriting a lot of responsibility.
That sequence came during back-to-back defensive stands that allowed Ole Miss to shake off a couple empty possessions and put the game away on the 34-yard touchdown toss from Jordan Ta'amu to AJ Brown.
Ole Miss stopped Texas Tech running backs for negative yardage seven times during the game -- matching last season's high of seven in the loss to Cal.