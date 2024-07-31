OXFORD | Most college football players try to lose weight, get fit or find that extra bit of speed that comes with diet improvement as the season nears.

For Suntarine Perkins, he has no such restrictions. It’s about adding as much food as possible in his pursuit to gain some pounds.

The sophomore defender and former highly-rated recruit is playing a hybrid linebacker/rush end for the Rebels, using his elite athleticism and speed to make plays in year two. There just needs to be more of him to do it most effectively.

“It’s been pretty good, and I’m consistently eating every day,” Perkins said. “Eating right – which means a lot – and everything well with that. Just staying consistent with it.”

Perkins, who was a five-star and No. 32 overall prospect in the 2023 class out of Raleigh, Mississippi, arrived on campus at 199 pounds. He’s currently at 214 and hopes to get to 220-225 for a playing weight.

“Eating fast food and hamburgers and stuff like that,” Perkins said. “Staying consistent with it and just staying with the calories. Eating a burger before I go to sleep and keep the bread on it and drink a lot of water. There are no rules. I can eat whatever.”

He had 38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a freshman. Perkins played at least 16 snaps in 11 games, including 61 versus LSU and 41 at Alabama. Of his 346 snaps on the season, 314 of them were outside of the tackle on the defensive line.

Perkins said tacos from Taco Bell are his favorite fast food. He doesn’t care if the shells are hard or soft.

“It doesn’t matter either way, as long as it’s tacos,” Perkins said.

The 6-foot-3 linebacker said his communication ability is better compared to last season, allowing him to slow the game down. He understands the need to know where his teammates are with each play. Perkins admitted he’s more comfortable, and things sped up too much in 2023.

“That was a lot on him last year to go in and play, and he flashed and made some really good plays in some games, but that's a really hard spot to play in,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “You know are you walking out and playing some outside backer or then you got to play defensive end?

“I think he's had a really good offseason. He's a really exciting player and as talented as we have. So I think he'll put it together and have a great year.”