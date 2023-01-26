The recruiting process goes fast the third time around.

For Mana Taimani, who began his college career at Wyoming before transferring to Diablo Valley (California) College, that meant he simply had to rely on his gut and his faith.

Taimani, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman from Concord, Calif., committed to Ole Miss earlier this week. He has three years of college eligibility remaining.

Taimani said he left Wyoming because it "wasn't a perfect match for myself and the institution."

He transferred to Diablo Valley to hit the reset button. However, family had gone through the program at Diablo Valley and Taimani felt he'd thrive there. He was right.

"I already had connections with the DVC head coach, Mike Darr, as he had coached up my cousins in the past," Taimani said. "He is the reason I got the attention as he really helped putting my name out there and of course me putting in the work as my film shows."

Oklahoma State and Auburn, among others, were involved, but Taimani chose Ole Miss after an official visit to Oxford this past weekend.

"As to why I chose Ole Miss, I chose them because God helped guide me throughout the process," Taimani said.

Taimani said he and new offensive line coach John Garrison really haven't gone into great detail regarding his role just yet. Ole Miss returns four offensive line starters from its 2022 team and has added other college veteran offensive lineman from the NCAA Transfer portal. However, Taimani said his role isn't something he's stressed about.

"It's all a process and I just hope to bring in a positive impact and even additional leadership," Taimani said. "I will arrive there in summer time and my goals is to be a great teammate.