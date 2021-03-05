RebelGrove - Tapp is working on his craft for now, visits later

Ascension Catholic (Louisiana) strong-side defensive end J'Mond Tapp is frustrated with the current NCAA-mandated dead period, like most recruits, but he is taking it all in stride for now.

"I want to take visits right now, obviously," Tapp said. "But I want to wait until I can to help me narrow my focus on a top schools list."

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder does a little bit of everything on the field and he likes it that way. The nation's No. 9 SDE doesn't want to be put in a box position-wise.

"I like them all -- defensive end, outside linebacker, stand-up, rush-end," Tapp said. "I feel like being multiple is something coaches like and it helps me develop a more well-rounded game."

Tapp currently holds 20 offers, but he hears a lot from the Southeastern Conference.

"I mostly hear from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss," Tapp said. "Everyone keeps in touch but those are some that I hear from a lot."

No visits has put a damper on things for Tapp so he is going to wait until later in his senior year to trim his list down.

"I think I'm going to wait until my high school playoffs before I make a list," Tapp said. "You never know, though, things change; but for now I'm going to be patient."

Tapp included the Rebels in his list of schools he hears from a lot. He said he has heard from the staff after national signing day in February and looks forward to hearing from new them more.

"I've talked to them on the phone," Tapp said. "I talk to a few folks on their staff."