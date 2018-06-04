OXFORD | Tennessee Tech made the loser’s bracket look easy.

Facing elimination following the Ole Miss-delivered gut punch Sunday evening, the Eagles got a complete game effort from Alex Hursey to eliminate Missouri State and earn a rematch with the Rebels.

That one went even more swimmingly for Tennessee Tech. Closer Ethan Roberts, who threw 46 pitches two days ago, stifled Ole Miss despite having lower velocity than usual. He shut out the Rebels for the majority of his outing while the Eagles unloaded on starter James McArthur and the mop-up portion of the bullpen for a 15-5 victory, forcing an in necessary game at 6 p.m.

The winner of the nightcap advances to the super regional round against Texas. If Ole Miss (48-16) wins, the Longhorns come to Oxford. Texas would host Tennessee Tech (51-10).

Roberts threw only 76 pitches through seven innings and finished with 107 pitches in 7.2 innings. Ole Miss got to him for four runs in the eighth as part of a five-run inning that ran him and made Tech’s bullpen work for the first time in a while.

Meanwhile, McArthur had inconsistencies in his mechanics throughout the start and walked the leadoff batter the first three innings. He allowed four runs in 2.2 innings and Will Stokes was tagged for eight hits and six runs in 2.2 innings.

Ryan Olenek and Nick Fortes only saw seven pitches combined in their first six at-bats, and Ole Miss didn’t have a hit with less than two outs until the sixth inning.

The Rebels are 13-2 after a loss this season and 30-5 at Swayze Field in 2018.

Ole Miss left the bases loaded in that lively eighth inning, as Tech brought in ace Travis Moths, who threw 92 pitches on Saturday. He struck out Tim Rowe on three straight fastballs of 94 MPH, 94 and 93.

Tech scored five runs in the ninth inning for additional insurance. Olenek pitched for the first time in his career, walking in an inherited runner and then getting a double play to end the inning.