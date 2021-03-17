RebelGrove - Texas connections on Ole Miss staff 'appealing' to Robertson

Texas connections on Ole Miss staff 'appealing' to Robertson
Westlake (Texas) offensive guard Connor Robertson had a banner junior season, finishing 14-0 and winning the 6A state championship. Since their title game victory, Robertson has stayed busy.
"We want to do it again obviously " Robertson said. "We have been working on sharpening our game as a team, improving on the little things and we want to win the district again, first and foremost."
The nation's 13th-ranked offensive guard has his sights set on a few things other than recruiting, though, as he heads into spring ball.
"My main focus is to be a leader this offseason," Robertson said. "We need to continue to get better as a collective unit."
The Westlake offensive lineman was offered by Ole Miss recently. And it wasn't just your typical offer.
"Coach (Lane) Kiffin offered me personally," Robertson said. "We have been talking back-and-forth a lot lately, talked on the phone a couple weeks back."
The Texas prospect is well-aware of the success Kiffin and the Rebels had in year one, too.
"He's obviously a great coach and has a big-time reputation," Robertson said.
Despite primarily playing right tackle last season, Robertson is continuing to prepare for whatever comes at the next level, position-wise.
"I am open about it," Robertson said. "I play tackle in high school but the interior is more likely being honest. ...I work all five positions and will do whatever is asked of me to help the team."
Robertson's head coach, Todd Dodge, is a legendary name in Texas high school football. And Robertson gives a ton of credit to him, the staff, and the program in preparing him for the next level.
"Playing for Coach Dodge has been tremendous for me," Robertson said. "He's such a storied name in Texas high school football, we have great assistants and focus on being disciplined and trusting the program and the process, buying in to what we have to do day in and day out."
Robertson is originally from Connecticut, but the Texas-vibe on the Ole Miss staff is not lost on him one bit.
"I knew about it before they started recruiting me," Robertson said. "It's something that certainly appeals to me, that connection and being from Texas is big. ...Texas football, there's nothing quite like it."
The recent success Ole Miss had in 2020 is also appealing to Robertson as well.
"That, too, is appealing," Robertson said. "I want to win at the next level like I currently do in high school and it's great to know that the program is moving forward and doing the right things."
Despite not having stepped foot on campus in Oxford, Robertson is doing his homework to learn as much as he can until he can take a visit.
"My cousin just graduated from Ole Miss and I talk with her a lot to get a sense of what things are like there from a student perspective," Robertson said. "I know it's a great place and a great town. ...It's a storied program and it's an honor to be offered by them and have that opportunity."
Robertson also holds notable offers from Cal, Duke, Northwestern, Stanford, Tennessee, Southern Cal and most of the Ivy League institutions. He mentioned that proximity to home, in Texas and Connecticut, will not be a deciding factor, though.
"My decision won't hinge on that at all," Robertson said. "I'm from Connecticut and my dad went to Texas but it won't be based off any of that. ...I have no obligation at all and there is zero pressure. It's all about what is best for me."
Academics are important to Robertson, as evidenced by his offer sheet, but he is still unsure about what he plans on majoring in once he gets to college.
"Not really sure what I want to major in to be honest," Robertson said. "I hope to figure that out when I get to school. ...I love football but at the end of the day it's something that will end and education is essential to life after football."
Robertson is in no rush to make a decision and, like most prospects, he wants to take visits first. But, he does have somewhat of a timeline set for a verbal commitment.
"I want to do it before my senior year," Robertson said. "I owe it to my teammates and program to dedicate myself to 16 games to win another state championship."
He went further and said that he could potentially have a decision in "maybe the next month or so," but nothing concrete due to the uncertainty of the NCAA dead period.
"I won't do a top schools list or anything," Robertson said. "I'm open to talk and learn about and from everyone for now. ...It will be a personal decision and I will go forward with it when it feels right."
The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder did allude to taking visits when he can and he does plan on making a trip to Mississippi.
"I plan on going at some point," Robertson said.