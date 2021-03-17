RebelGrove - Texas connections on Ole Miss staff 'appealing' to Robertson

Westlake (Texas) offensive guard Connor Robertson had a banner junior season, finishing 14-0 and winning the 6A state championship. Since their title game victory, Robertson has stayed busy.

"We want to do it again obviously " Robertson said. "We have been working on sharpening our game as a team, improving on the little things and we want to win the district again, first and foremost."

The nation's 13th-ranked offensive guard has his sights set on a few things other than recruiting, though, as he heads into spring ball.

"My main focus is to be a leader this offseason," Robertson said. "We need to continue to get better as a collective unit."

The Westlake offensive lineman was offered by Ole Miss recently. And it wasn't just your typical offer.

"Coach (Lane) Kiffin offered me personally," Robertson said. "We have been talking back-and-forth a lot lately, talked on the phone a couple weeks back."

The Texas prospect is well-aware of the success Kiffin and the Rebels had in year one, too.

"He's obviously a great coach and has a big-time reputation," Robertson said.

Despite primarily playing right tackle last season, Robertson is continuing to prepare for whatever comes at the next level, position-wise.

"I am open about it," Robertson said. "I play tackle in high school but the interior is more likely being honest. ...I work all five positions and will do whatever is asked of me to help the team."

Robertson's head coach, Todd Dodge, is a legendary name in Texas high school football. And Robertson gives a ton of credit to him, the staff, and the program in preparing him for the next level.

"Playing for Coach Dodge has been tremendous for me," Robertson said. "He's such a storied name in Texas high school football, we have great assistants and focus on being disciplined and trusting the program and the process, buying in to what we have to do day in and day out."

Robertson is originally from Connecticut, but the Texas-vibe on the Ole Miss staff is not lost on him one bit.

"I knew about it before they started recruiting me," Robertson said. "It's something that certainly appeals to me, that connection and being from Texas is big. ...Texas football, there's nothing quite like it."