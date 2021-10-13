The 3-2-1, presented by Nix-Tann Oxford: Another shootout in the works?

This is your 3-2-1, a content item that appears weekly during the football seeason. While it will almost always be football focused, other topics may be included as needed. The content is brought to you by Nix-Tann and Associates. Click the image above or call 662-281-1200 for all of your real estate needs. Clay Deweese, O'Keefe Graham and their experienced, dedicated team bring decades of combined experience in the Oxford area, and their website makes it easy to view and compare your options for a new home. Clay also serves Oxford and Ole Miss in the Mississippi Legislature as State Representative for House District 12 Let Nix-Tann and Associates in Oxford help you with either side of the real estate buying process and mention RebelGrove.com when you contact them.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Matt Corral is at the top of another list Matt Corral is the lone quarterback standing. Now that the Arkansas game and the incessant 2020 highlights of his six-pick afternoon are out of the way, maybe it’s all about this season and the stats the Ole Miss starting quarterback is putting up. Corral, per Matt Hinton, has the longest active streak without an interception among FBS quarterbacks. His last interception came versus LSU in 2020, 201 passing attempts ago, a run that’s spread across six full games. During that span, he’s thrown 16 touchdowns. It’s a stark improvement considering Corral, again per Hinton, was the first quarterback in a decade to throw more than a dozen interceptions with fewer than 300 attempts. He threw 14 in 282 attempts during the regular season. Out of 150 throws this season, PFF College has Corral at only two turnover-worthy decisions on the season. For comparison, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has five turnover-worthy plays this season and has thrown an interception in three straight games. He’s up to 198 attempts on the year after throwing the ball 56 times in the loss to Texas A&M. Nick Suss of the Clarion-Ledger dove into the online game logs that only go back to 1998, and the six straight games without an interception are the most by an Ole Miss quarterback during that time.

2 - Caden Costa has a short memory Caden Costa’s day got off to a rough start on Saturday, with the freshman placekicker missing his first extra point against Arkansas. But, at a position where it’s required, Costa had a short memory. During the Rebels’ 52-51 shootout win over the Razorbacks, Costa converted his other five point-after attempts and laced a 50-yard field goal that would have been good from 60 yards. Ole Miss got back on schedule with a two-point conversion after its second touchdown, and Costa’s 50-yard effort put the Rebels up 10 points at the time in the second half. It’s the first 50-yard field goal made for Ole Miss since Andrew Ritter in 2013. Costa is 5-for-6 on the season with field goals and has converted 26 of 28 of his extra-point attempts, handling the kicking duties other than Cale Nation attempting the first extra point of the season in the win over Louisville. The Mandeville, Louisiana, native hit three field goals against Louisville including a 47 yarder and a 26-yard field goal versus Austin Peay. He has seven touchbacks on 36 kickoffs, and one has gone out of bounds. Costa is a weapon for Ole Miss, even in year one, and it gives the Rebels options anywhere inside the 40-yard line or so, though Ole Miss is fond of going for it when possible. One bad kick not bleeding into the next is an important trait for Costa, and he’s shown it well so far this season.