The 3-2-1, presented by Nix-Tann Oxford: How will Rebs split RB snaps?

This is your 3-2-1, a content item that will appear weekly during the preseason and each Sunday (Tuesday after the Monday opener) once the season begins. While it will almost always be football focused, other topics may be included as needed.

1 - Kentrel Bullock is in the mix at running back

Depth charts are fan discussion points more than concrete evidence of the roles that will come once the ball is kicked off, but one spot on the running back line was interesting on Monday.

Second-year running back Kentrel Bullock was positioned third on the depth chart, behind Jerrion Ealy and Henry Parrish and ahead of Snoop Conner. All four are expected to play and with the possibility of Ealy and Parrish moving out to the slot on occasion, there’s a lot of creativity in store to get touches to the quartet.

Conner is going to get his carries. He’s the bruiser of the bunch and looks better than ever. He averaged just more than 10 touches per game a year ago and scored eight times. His position on that page in the game notes isn’t consequential, but Bullock’s name above him could mean the one least talked about could have a bigger role than is routinely discussed publicly.

Bullock had two carries last season — one for seven years and one for four yards — but the 5-foot-10, 210-pounder certainly looks the part and is another cog in what is likely Ole Miss’ deepest backfield in a long time — a necessity considering the Rebels ran the ball 58 percent of the time in 2020, the third most in the conference behind Kentucky and Arkansas.

“Take all three of what you just said and put it in one guy and that’s Kentrell,” Ealy said of Bullock when asked how to compare the sophomore to the other three options. “Very valuable, he’s a guy who can hit you, but he’s got home run speed and also has red zone power. He’s got the best of both worlds and the size to go along with it.”

People around the program have raved about Bullock since he arrived on campus, and he was always seen as a potential star in the future. He may also a coming-out part here in the present.

2 - There don't appear to be any major injury surprises from camp

Lane Kiffin isn’t going to elaborate on injuries, but he’s shown no desire to lie to the media either during his tenure in Oxford.

Throughout fall camp he declined to discuss specific ailments but repeatedly said there are no long-term injuries to “significant” players beyond what was known at the beginning of camp. Significant could be an exercise in semantics, but the depth chart bore out what Kiffin has been telling us each week.

Casey Kelly and Tavius Robinson aren’t listed. Kelly tore his ACL following the Outback Bowl while snowboarding, and Robinson has missed all of camp with an undisclosed injury.

Otherwise, players who missed practice time are listed in spots that make sense, given what we’ve known and seen.

Ben Brown and Orlando Umana are both on the first-team offensive line at right guard and center, respectively, and Bralon Brown is listed at third-team receiver behind Braylon Sanders and Dannis Jackson.

Bralon Brown’s progress was slowed at a minimum the past weeks, and he’s one interesting player to watch on Monday to see if he gets any snaps. He could fall into the not significant category when Kiffin was updating things.

3 - Louisville is worried about Ole Miss' offensive tempo

Ole Miss’ overall offense is a concern for Louisville this week, but beyond the playmakers and the scheme, it’s the tempo that has defensive coordinator and former Ole Miss player and coach Bryan Brown most worried.

The Rebels ran an average of 83 plays per game last season, while Louisville faced an average of 66 plays per game. Getting calls in quickly and making sure players are lined up have been emphases for the Cardinals.

"The goal has been to simulate that tempo, and I don’t think we can simulate that tempo because those guys go really, really fast,” Brown said. “We’re trying to condition our guys to get ready for the next play immediately. No celebrating, get the call, get lined up and get ready to play. Ole Miss gets you in trouble when you’re not ready to play, you’re trying to make certain checks… Our guys have to just line up and get ready.

“The most important thing is for me to get a call in immediately. They are going to do a lot of things we haven’t practiced… We have to get them lined up and let them play.”

Brown was a cornerback for the Rebels from 2003-2006 and was a graduate assistant and a defensive administrative assistant, respectively, in 2010 and 2011.

“Stay your butt on top because he can throw it deep,” Brown said about how to defend Corral. "He does a tremendous job with the deep ball and underneath. He looks the DBs off. He is so quick to his second and third read and oh my God we have to make sure we’re not out of position. He knows where to go with the football. With a year under his belt, it’s going to be even better. We have to get him uncomfortable but make sure our guys are inn position to make plays.

“The offensive line is really good. The transfer from Utah (Orlando Umana) fits in perfect with those guys. Their running game is really well but people don’t talk about it because of the passing game being phenomenal. Lane will spread out the weapons and use every blade of grass and make us cover it.”