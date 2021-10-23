The 3-2-1, presented by Nix-Tann Oxford: Injuries are the story for UM, LSU

Let Nix-Tann and Associates in Oxford help you with either side of the real estate buying process and mention RebelGrove.com when you contact them.

The content is brought to you by Nix-Tann and Associates. Click the image above or call 662-281-1200 for all of your real estate needs. Clay Deweese, O'Keefe Graham and their experienced, dedicated team bring decades of combined experience in the Oxford area, and their website makes it easy to view and compare your options for a new home. Clay also serves Oxford and Ole Miss in the Mississippi Legislature as State Representative for House District 12

This is your 3-2-1, a content item that appears weekly during the football seeason. While it will almost always be football focused, other topics may be included as needed.

1 - Lane Kiffin says different things about Matt Corral's status

Lane Kiffin has gone back and forth on discussing Matt Corral.

The Ole Miss quarterback was no doubt sore, and maybe somewhat injured, following his 30-rush performance against Tennessee. It’d be amazing if he felt fine after that car crash of a night from a contact perspective.

His availability and health status are all over the place this week, as Lane Kiffin, who typically won’t say a word about injuries, casted doubt on Corral during his Monday media availability and during an appearance on SEC Network on Friday.

“He's not in very good shape, hasn't been for the past two days, so we gotta see how we are on injuries,” Kiffin said on Monday. “Hopefully he will play but I do not feel good about that right now.”

During the SEC teleconference on Wednesday, Kiffin went back to being mum about players’ statuses for upcoming games.

“I’ve never gone into detail about injuries,” Kiffin said. “I’m not going to start now, except to say we hope everyone plays. But that’s hope, so…”

Then, speaking to Paul Finebaum, this was Friday’s Corral update.

“We’re hopeful he plays, just like all of our players that are injured,” Kiffin said. “So if he doesn’t, we’ll be ready and have a good plan for him not playing and make the most of this great atmosphere that we’re going to have and find a way to win. I always expect our injured guys to play, but we definitely have a plan without him, and Luke Altmyer has done some really good things in practice this week and is ready to go.”

Corral was walking normally this week, and multiple sources said he participated in practice. We’ll know for sure in a few hours, but, to a man, Corral is expected to play. Maybe there’s something we don’t know, and maybe there’s something putting his status in doubt, but if so it’s the best-kept secret in Oxford.

Kiffin’s quotes are, as long as Corral plays, the interesting part of the story. Whether it's to create a storyline or tell the truth about some doubt, he broke from his routine answers twice this week, and Kiffin always has a reason for doing something like that.

2 - Former players appreciate the work put into this weekend

I wrote on Friday how Eli Manning’s jersey retirement serves as a player reunion of sorts this weekend, as dozens of former teammates of all eras — but especially the last quarter century — have converged on Oxford.

There was a social event scheduled at Tallahatchie Gourmet Friday night for all former players from that era who were in town, and the university has successfully organized an effort to include them and welcome them back.

It seems like a small thing, but a lot of former players have been frustrated by this type of event not happening in the past.

Former players around the program on game weekends and in a public nature are good in a number of ways including recruiting, fan morale and also for the former players to get to the fans and interact with those who have memories of them. It’s a win all around, and it was seemingly a blind spot at Ole Miss for a long time, compared to other SEC schools.

Credit to Keith Carter, his staff and all the people involved on the university side, as I’ve heard from more than a handful of former players who are excited about the weekend and thrilled to have some organized ways to catch up with former teammates and, to some extent, feel a part of the program again.

Ole Miss has done an exemplary job wrapping together this Eli Manning Weekend, with the end zones and the marketing campaign.

It’s easy to criticize the bad and overlook the good at times, so it’s worth acknowledging what was put into these days. If word of mouth is any indication, the former players really appreciate it, and the town is no doubt packed and ready for Saturday.

3 - LSU has injury issues of its own

While Ole Miss is worried about a multitude of injuries, beyond Corral, that will be discussed below, LSU is dealing with plenty of ailments as well.

The Tigers already had a growing list of injuries, and this week wide receiver Deion Smith and right guard Chasen Hines are expected to be out against Ole Miss.

“Unless something miraculous happens tomorrow, but I don’t think so,” Ed Orgeron said on Thursday.

Those injuries are in addition to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte missing the rest of the year with a leg injury, and on defense, LSU is without defensive end Ali Gaye, cornerback Derek Stingley, defensive tackle Joseph Evans, cornerback Eli Ricks and defensive end Andrew Anthony.

Safety and Georgia transfer Major Burns hasn’t played since October 2 against Auburn.