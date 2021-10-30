The 3-2-1, presented by Nix-Tann Oxford: Rebels surviving OL shuffle

Let Nix-Tann and Associates in Oxford help you with either side of the real estate buying process and mention RebelGrove.com when you contact them.

This is your 3-2-1, a content item that appears weekly during the football seeason. While it will almost always be football focused, other topics may be included as needed.

1 - Orlando Umana's versatility is huge for Rebs

Orlando Umana came to Ole Miss for the sole reason of solidifying the center position and helping the Rebels improve in year two of the Lane Kiffin era.

Turns out, he is plenty capable at guard, as well.

Umana had only played center prior to the LSU game, but with Ben Brown out for the year with a biceps injury and Caleb Warren not able to play a full against against the Tigers, the Utah transfer played 36 snaps at center and 43 at guard, doing a quality job against a good LSU front at both positions.

It’s the first time he had been at right guard this season or in his career, but he has experience at left guard during his time in the Pac-12. Umana played all 18 of his limited snaps at guard as a true freshman with the Utes in 2017, and in 2018, he was at guard for 232 of his 928 snaps.

“We just have to keep moving guys around,” Kiffin said. “Our motto has turned into find a way to win. At the end of the games like the two weeks before this, now with the offense it's just find a way to win with whatever players are going where. Whatever we have to do.”

Umana was the full-time center in 2019 with Utah.

Against LSU, he allowed two quarterback pressures in 32 pass-block snaps.

Bryce Ramsey will play center if Umana has to move over against Auburn. Ramsey has played in four games this season, with LSU the first since Tulane in week three.

2 - Bo Nix has had quality games against Rebels

Bo Nix won’t have any shortage of confidence against the Rebels. It’s up to Ole Miss to show him this is a different defense.

A year ago, Nix blistered Ole Miss with 23 completions in 30 attempts and 238 yards with a touchdown, as the 76 percent completion percentage kept drives going and made way for Auburn’s run game. Nix also ran for 52 yards and a score.

Two years ago, Nix threw for 340 yards on 30-of-44 passing. He ran for a touchdown and did just enough in a low-scoring 20-14 Auburn win. In 2020, the Tigers won 35-28, as a late-game officiating error played into the final score.

Nix has been efficient this season but unspectacular. He has eight touchdowns and two interceptions with 7.0 yards per attempt. He also hasn’t been helped by receivers, as Auburn has 25 drops in 2021.

3 - There's a pattern to the last 10 meetings

Ole Miss is just 2-8 versus Auburn in the last decade, and the cumulative stats provide a clear picture of what’s gone wrong and a key to today’s game.



Ole Miss’ wins out of the last 10 are in 2012 and 2015, but the Tigers have taken the rest of them despite the two teams averaging the exact same total yardage — Ole Miss and Auburn are both at 449 yards per game over the last 10 meetings between them.

The average score over the last decade is Auburn 31, Ole Miss 25.

It’s how they’ve gotten there that’s a key. Ole Miss has thrown for 288 yards per game against Auburn since 2011, which the Tigers throwing for only 219 per game but not having to do much through the air.

Auburn, in those 10 meetings, has run for 230 yards per game and only thrown the ball 24 times. Ole Miss has thrown it 40 times per game and run for 160 yards. The Rebels have also committed 13 turnovers during that span to Auburn’s nine giveaways.

Ole Miss needs to force Nix to win this one while imposing its run game, especially with the potentially limited number of wide receivers available.