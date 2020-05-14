On this episode of The Beer Garden, presented by Oxford Krystal, Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation and the Onto Waveland podcast joins to discuss baseball season without baseball, the investment opportunity Major League Baseball has if players can safely return to the field this summer, the emotional value of sports and more.

Follow Brett on Twitter at @BleacherNation or @Brett_A_Taylor. His Onto Waveland podcast with The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney can be found on iTunes podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.