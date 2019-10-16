On this edition of The Beer Garden, presented by Oxford Krystal, Ole Miss volleyball coach Steven McRoberts discusses the process of building a winner in Oxford, from recruiting a different type of player to changing his style to looking in the mirror in a moment of introspection.

The Rebels entertain Arkansas Friday at 8 p.m. at the Gillom Center. Ole Miss enters the match against the Razorbacks on a 13-game winning streak and is the only team in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference to be unbeaten in league play at this point in the season.