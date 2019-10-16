News More News
The Beer Garden, presented by Oxford Krystal: Steven McRoberts joins

Steven McRoberts
Steven McRoberts
Neal McCready
On this edition of The Beer Garden, presented by Oxford Krystal, Ole Miss volleyball coach Steven McRoberts discusses the process of building a winner in Oxford, from recruiting a different type of player to changing his style to looking in the mirror in a moment of introspection.

The Rebels entertain Arkansas Friday at 8 p.m. at the Gillom Center. Ole Miss enters the match against the Razorbacks on a 13-game winning streak and is the only team in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference to be unbeaten in league play at this point in the season.


