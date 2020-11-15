RebelGrove - The Brothers Fegans have been impressed with Lane Kiffin in 2020

Lane Kiffin's staff is recruiting Alabama hard. After all, Alabama and Auburn can't sign everyone from the Yellowhammer State. One school that has been kind to the Rebels in the past, Oxford High School, has a few defensive back targets that Kiffin and Co. are keeping an eye on. And they just so happen to be related. Delvon Fegans and Trequon Fegans are currently in the middle of a playoff run with the Yellow Jackets, helping them to an 11-1 record and a date with Pinson Valley on Friday.

But, that hasn't stopped the two from keeping tabs on recruiting. "Trae (Elston) played at Ole Miss and he talks us up," Delvon said, referring to the former Ole Miss safety. "He’s Been trying to get me and my brother to go there." The question with brothers is always, "Will it be a package deal?" Ole Miss had some luck with two brothers from Georgia a few years ago and it seems like the idea of the Fegans playing together in Oxford is being considered. The two Oxford defensive backs are certainly considering it. "I'll be re-classifying after this year and I'll be a 2022 student," Delvon said. "Me and my brother want to come out at the same time and play with each other."

Despite not yet receiving an offer from the Rebels, he is still in "early stages" of communication with them and Trequon's primary recruiter, Terrell Buckley. The elder Fegans holds offers from Arkansas State and UAB, but Power 5 teams like Clemson, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech have joined the Rebels in keeping an eye on him.

