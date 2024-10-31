The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's Meat Market: Week 10

in other news
What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net
What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus shifts to Arkansas
Monday Report: Dottery, Rebels focused on discipline as they prepare for Green, Razorbacks
Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: Oklahoma
Ole Miss beat Oklahoma, 26-14, on Saturday, improving to 6-2 on the season.
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management
10 Thoughts: Turning point for Ole Miss? Changing expectations? Arkansas, SEC rankings, Mikeal Brown-Jones and more
Deep Rebels dominate Illinois in exhibition, turn attention to opener
OXFORD — No. 24 Ole Miss pounced on Illinois early Sunday and never let up, cruising to an impressive 91-74 win over
in other news
What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net
What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus shifts to Arkansas
Monday Report: Dottery, Rebels focused on discipline as they prepare for Green, Razorbacks
Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: Oklahoma
Ole Miss beat Oklahoma, 26-14, on Saturday, improving to 6-2 on the season.
It's time for Week 10 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Caroline McCready gained a game on Greg Jones in Week 9, closing the gap as Week 10 arrives.
Games this week:
Ohio State -4 at Penn State
Ole Miss -6.5 at Arkansas
Vanderbilt +6.5 at Auburn
Maine +31.5 at Oklahoma
Florida +16 vs. Georgia
Massachusetts +18 at Mississippi State
Texas A&M -3.5 at South Carolina
Kentucky +16 at Tennessee
- RB
- OLB
- DT
- WR
- S
- S
- WR
- OLB
- CB
- S