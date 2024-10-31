Advertisement

What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.

 • Neal McCready
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus shifts to Arkansas

Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus shifts to Arkansas

Monday Report: Dottery, Rebels focused on discipline as they prepare for Green, Razorbacks

 • Neal McCready
Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: Oklahoma

Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: Oklahoma

Ole Miss beat Oklahoma, 26-14, on Saturday, improving to 6-2 on the season.

 • Chase Parham
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

10 Thoughts: Turning point for Ole Miss? Changing expectations? Arkansas, SEC rankings, Mikeal Brown-Jones and more

 • Neal McCready
Deep Rebels dominate Illinois in exhibition, turn attention to opener

Deep Rebels dominate Illinois in exhibition, turn attention to opener

OXFORD — No. 24 Ole Miss pounced on Illinois early Sunday and never let up, cruising to an impressive 91-74 win over

 • Neal McCready

Published Oct 31, 2024
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's Meat Market: Week 10
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

It's time for Week 10 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

Caroline McCready gained a game on Greg Jones in Week 9, closing the gap as Week 10 arrives.

Games this week:

Ohio State -4 at Penn State

Ole Miss -6.5 at Arkansas

Vanderbilt +6.5 at Auburn

Maine +31.5 at Oklahoma

Florida +16 vs. Georgia

Massachusetts +18 at Mississippi State

Texas A&M -3.5 at South Carolina

Kentucky +16 at Tennessee

Ole Miss
2025Commitment List
Updated:
