The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's Meat Market: Week 14

It's time for Week 14 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
It's rivalry week, and the combatants are separated by one mere game.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 7-6
Caroline McCready: 7-6
Overall:
Greg Jones: 58-60
Caroline McCready: 57-61
Games this week:
Mississippi State +25.5 at Ole Miss
Georgia Tech +19 at Georgia
Tennessee -11 at Vanderbilt
South Carolina +3 at Clemson
Louisville -3 at Kentucky
Arkansas +3.5 at Missouri
Florida -14.5 at Florida State
Oklahoma +6 at LSU
Texas -5.5 at Texas A&M