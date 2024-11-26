Advertisement
Published Nov 26, 2024
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's Meat Market: Week 14
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital

It's time for Week 14 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

It's rivalry week, and the combatants are separated by one mere game.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 7-6

Caroline McCready: 7-6

Overall:

Greg Jones: 58-60

Caroline McCready: 57-61

Games this week:

Mississippi State +25.5 at Ole Miss

Georgia Tech +19 at Georgia

Tennessee -11 at Vanderbilt

South Carolina +3 at Clemson

Louisville -3 at Kentucky

Arkansas +3.5 at Missouri

Florida -14.5 at Florida State

Oklahoma +6 at LSU

Texas -5.5 at Texas A&M

