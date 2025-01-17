The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's: NFL Playoffs + CFP

Greg Jones and Caroline McCready had strong weeks last week predicting the College Football Playoff semifinals and the first round of the NFL Playoffs.
Their race is still super close as they come down the stretch. This week, they make their picks in the NFL Divisional Playoffs and the CFP title game.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 6-2
Caroline McCready: 6-2
Overall:
Greg Jones: 80-83
Caroline McCready: 78-85
Games this week:
Houston Texans +8.5 at Kansas City Chiefs
Washington Commanders +9.5 at Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams +6 at Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens -1.5 at Buffalo Bills
Ohio State -8.5 vs. Notre Dame