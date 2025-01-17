Advertisement
Published Jan 17, 2025
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's: NFL Playoffs + CFP
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

Greg Jones and Caroline McCready had strong weeks last week predicting the College Football Playoff semifinals and the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

Their race is still super close as they come down the stretch. This week, they make their picks in the NFL Divisional Playoffs and the CFP title game.

Advertisement

Standings 

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 6-2

Caroline McCready: 6-2

Overall:

Greg Jones: 80-83

Caroline McCready: 78-85

Games this week:

Houston Texans +8.5 at Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Commanders +9.5 at Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams +6 at Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens -1.5 at Buffalo Bills

Ohio State -8.5 vs. Notre Dame

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement