Snap Count Analysis: Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest

Snap Count Analysis: Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest

Ole Miss had more of a set rotation in its first game against a Power Four opponent.

 • Chase Parham
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

10 Thoughts: Florida, Jaxson Dart, Henry Parrish Jr., TJ Dottery, topsy-turvy SEC, Wake Forest series, brioche and more

 • Neal McCready
McCready: Rebels' defensive front-7 sets Ole Miss apart

McCready: Rebels' defensive front-7 sets Ole Miss apart

My postgame columns this season are presented by Window Hero. From window cleaning to pressure washing, gutter

 • Neal McCready
MPW Digital Postgame Show: Wake Forest

MPW Digital Postgame Show: Wake Forest

Chase Parham is joined by Jeffrey Wright, Brian Rippee, Tyler Siskey and Neal McCready for a packed postgame show.

 • Chase Parham
Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Dart has another big night

Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Dart has another big night

Notes: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had another big night, helping the Rebels to a win at Wake Forest

 • Neal McCready

My postgame columns this season are presented by Window Hero. From window cleaning to pressure washing, gutter

Published Sep 19, 2024
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 4
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

Greg Jones somehow survived the chaos of Week 3 and took a two-game lead in his battle with Caroline McCready.

They're back this week for Week 4 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 7-6

Caroline McCready: 5-8

Overall:

Greg Jones: 17-16

Caroline McCready 15-18

Games this week:

Florida -5.5 at Mississippi State

Ohio +17.5 at Kentucky

USC -6.5 at Michigan

Arkansas +4 at Auburn

UCLA +22.5 at LSU

Utah +2.5 at Oklahoma State

Vanderbilt +21 at Missouri

Tennessee -7.5 at Oklahoma

Bowling Green +23.5 at Texas A&M

Akron +27.5 at South Carolina

Georgia Southern +35 at Ole Miss

ULM +45 at Texas

