The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 4

Snap Count Analysis: Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest
Ole Miss had more of a set rotation in its first game against a Power Four opponent.
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management
10 Thoughts: Florida, Jaxson Dart, Henry Parrish Jr., TJ Dottery, topsy-turvy SEC, Wake Forest series, brioche and more
McCready: Rebels' defensive front-7 sets Ole Miss apart
MPW Digital Postgame Show: Wake Forest
Chase Parham is joined by Jeffrey Wright, Brian Rippee, Tyler Siskey and Neal McCready for a packed postgame show.
Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Dart has another big night
Notes: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had another big night, helping the Rebels to a win at Wake Forest
Greg Jones somehow survived the chaos of Week 3 and took a two-game lead in his battle with Caroline McCready.
They're back this week for Week 4 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 7-6
Caroline McCready: 5-8
Overall:
Greg Jones: 17-16
Caroline McCready 15-18
Games this week:
Florida -5.5 at Mississippi State
Ohio +17.5 at Kentucky
USC -6.5 at Michigan
Arkansas +4 at Auburn
UCLA +22.5 at LSU
Utah +2.5 at Oklahoma State
Vanderbilt +21 at Missouri
Tennessee -7.5 at Oklahoma
Bowling Green +23.5 at Texas A&M
Akron +27.5 at South Carolina
Georgia Southern +35 at Ole Miss
ULM +45 at Texas