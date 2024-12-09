Advertisement
Who played and how much for Ole Miss on offense in the regular season?
Ole Miss went 9-3 in the regular season and will face Duke in the 80th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Rebels finished No. 14 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 - the third team out of the inaugural 12-team playoff. The Blue Devils, under first-year coach Manny Diaz, are also 9-3 after going 5-3 in the ACC.

Ole Miss had injuries at key positions, especially at wide receiver, during the season, as the offense lagged behind the defense as far as productivity. Look at the charts below, helped out by PFF College, to see who played for Ole Miss and how much over the course of the season on offense.

We'll do the same for the defense in part two.

Quarterback (3 played; 901 snaps)
Column 1PassRunOverall (%)

Jaxson Dart

458

359

817 (91%)

Austin Simmons

35

42

77 (9%)

Walker Howard

2

5

7 (1%)

Running Back (8 played; 901 snaps)
Davis played 54 of his 136 snaps at running back, as he started at that position the final two games of the regular season. His other snaps came at wide receiver.
Column 1PassRunOverall (%)

Henry Parrish

239

162

401 (45%)

Ulysses Bentley

102

84

186 (21%)

Micah Davis

68

68

136 (15%)

Matt Jones

52

51

103 (11%)

Domonique Thomas

51

50

101 (11%)

JJ Pegues

5

35

40 (4%)

Rashad Amos

10

9

19 (2%)

Jason Albritton

1

5

6 (1%)

Wide Receiver/Tight End (17 played; 901 snaps)
Column 1PassRunOverall (%)

Cayden Lee

402

286

688 (76%)

Jordan Watkins

333

267

600 (67%)

Juice Wells

361

236

597 (66%)

Dae'Quan Wright

270

231

501 (56%)

Caden Prieskorn

258

229

487 (54%)

Tre Harris

214

152

366 (41%)

Ayden Williams

49

35

84 (9%)

Josh Aka

15

32

47 (5%)

Wyatt Smalley

10

17

27 (3%)

Drew Burnett

9

16

25 (3%)

Jordan Smart

12

11

23 (3%)

Noreel White

8

10

18 (2%)

Salathiel Hemphill

2

10

12 (1%)

Dillon Hipp

3

7

10 (1%)

Sean Judge

0

3

3 (0%)

Mac Owen

1

2

3 (0%)

Calvin Wilson

0

1

1 (0%)

Offensive Line (18 played; 901 snaps)
Column 1PassRunOverall (%)

Reece McIntyre

451

360

811 (90%)

Micah Pettus

425

340

765 (85%)

Nate Kalepo

420

336

756 (84%)

Diego Pounds

394

317

711 (79%)

Julius Buelow

280

206

486 (54%)

Gerquan Scott

216

164

380 (42%)

Jeremy James

93

83

176 (20%)

Jayden Williams

97

78

175 (20%)

Eli Acker

27

43

70 (8%)

Preston Cushman

26

38

64 (7%)

Brycen Sanders

18

33

51 (6%)

Mana Taimani

8

18

26 (3%)

Caleb Warren

11

14

25 (3%)

Ethan Fields

9

11

20 (2%)

Akelo Stone

0

4

4 (0%)

Joe Koury

0

2

2 (0%)

Lane Hewett

0

1

1 (0%)

Walter Nolen

0

1

1 (0%)

