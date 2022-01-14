The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: NFL WC
After dominating the bowl season, Greg Jones and Campbell McCready are back at it, giving their picks for this weekend's NFL wildcard games.
It's the first NFL playoff weekend for The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Standings
Bowl Season:
Greg Jones 23-7
Campbell McCready: 23-7
Overall:
Greg Jones 103-65
Campbell McCready: 93-75
Games this week:
Las Vegas +6.5 at Cincinnati
New England +4.5 at Buffalo
Philadelphia +8.5 at Tampa Bay
San Francisco +3 at Dallas
Pittsburgh +12.5 at Kansas City
Arizona +4.5 at Los Angeles Rams