 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: NFL WC
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-14 16:18:58 -0600') }} football Edit

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: NFL WC

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

After dominating the bowl season, Greg Jones and Campbell McCready are back at it, giving their picks for this weekend's NFL wildcard games.

It's the first NFL playoff weekend for The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

Standings

Bowl Season:

Greg Jones 23-7

Campbell McCready: 23-7

Overall:

Greg Jones 103-65

Campbell McCready: 93-75

Games this week:

Las Vegas +6.5 at Cincinnati

New England +4.5 at Buffalo

Philadelphia +8.5 at Tampa Bay

San Francisco +3 at Dallas

Pittsburgh +12.5 at Kansas City

Arizona +4.5 at Los Angeles Rams

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}