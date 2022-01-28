The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: NFLCW
Greg Jones is now 40 games over .500, and he and Campbell McCready are back to pick the NFL's conference championship games in this edition of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 3-1
Campbell McCready: 1-3
Overall:
Greg Jones: 109-69
Campbell McCready: 99-79
Games this week:
AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals +7 at Kansas City Chiefs
NFC Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers +3.5 at Los Angeles Rams