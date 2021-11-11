 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 11
The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 11

Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

Greg Jones and Campbell McCready treaded water in Week 10 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, as McCready couldn't cut into Jones' Season 2 lead nor could Jones build upon it.

They're back for another big weekend of fearless predictions, picking a slate that includes the big showdown in Oxford between No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 12 Ole Miss.

For the freshest cuts of meat anywhere in Mississippi, go to LB's Meat Market at 2008 University Avenue in Oxford. Whether you're looking for prime cuts of beef, pork or chicken, fresh seafood, house-made sausages, stuffed jalapeños, stuffed mushrooms, bacon-wrapped asparagus or more, Greg and the wonderful staff at LB's Meat Market are waiting to take care of you.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 5-5

Campbell McCready: 5-5

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 57-36

Campbell McCready: 47-46

This Week's Games:

New Mexico State +51.5 at Alabama

Michigan +1 at Penn State

Oklahoma -6 at Baylor

Mississippi State +5.5 at Auburn

Purdue +20 at Ohio State

Georgia -20.5 at Tennessee

South Carolina -1.5 at Missouri

Texas A&M -2 at Ole Miss

Kentucky -21 at Vanderbilt

Arkansas -1.5 at LSU

North Carolina State +2.5 at Wake Forest

