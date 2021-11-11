The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 11

Greg Jones and Campbell McCready treaded water in Week 10 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, as McCready couldn't cut into Jones' Season 2 lead nor could Jones build upon it.

They're back for another big weekend of fearless predictions, picking a slate that includes the big showdown in Oxford between No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 12 Ole Miss.

