The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 12
After a strong weekend of picks, both Greg Jones of LB's Meat Market and Campbell McCready of Zen Studios are back to attack Week 12.
The college regular season is approaching its end, but the competition still has plenty of time remaining.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 8-3
Campbell McCready: 7-4
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 65-39
Campbell McCready: 54-50
This Week's Games
Iowa State +4 at Oklahoma
Michigan State +19 at Ohio State
Texas +2 at West Virginia
New Mexico State +36 at Kentucky
Arkansas +20.5 at Alabama
SMU +12 at Cincinnati
Florida -8 at Missouri
Auburn -7 at South Carolina
Vanderbilt +36.5 at Ole Miss
South Alabama +27 at Tennessee
ULM +28.5 at LSU
Arizona State -2.5 at Oregon State