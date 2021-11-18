 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 12
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

After a strong weekend of picks, both Greg Jones of LB's Meat Market and Campbell McCready of Zen Studios are back to attack Week 12.

The college regular season is approaching its end, but the competition still has plenty of time remaining.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 8-3

Campbell McCready: 7-4

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 65-39

Campbell McCready: 54-50

This Week's Games

Iowa State +4 at Oklahoma

Michigan State +19 at Ohio State

Texas +2 at West Virginia

New Mexico State +36 at Kentucky

Arkansas +20.5 at Alabama

SMU +12 at Cincinnati

Florida -8 at Missouri

Auburn -7 at South Carolina

Vanderbilt +36.5 at Ole Miss

South Alabama +27 at Tennessee

ULM +28.5 at LSU

Arizona State -2.5 at Oregon State

