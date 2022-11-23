The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 13
Campbell McCready, with the help of her friends, had a strong week of picks in Week 12.
Greg Jones, meanwhile, struggled, allowing Campbell to push ahead as the college regular season winds down.
They're back this week, attacking Rivalry Week, with a vengeance, on Week 13 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 3-8
Campbell McCready: 6-5
Overall:
Greg Jones: 54-65
Campbell McCready: 59-60
Games this week:
Mississippi State +3 at Ole Miss
Tulane +2 at Cincinnati
Arkansas -3.5 at Missouri
Florida +9.5 at Florida State
Georgia Tech +35 at Georgia
Michigan +7.5 at Ohio State
South Carolina +14.5 at Clemson
Louisville +3.5 at Kentucky
Auburn +22 at Alabama
Oregon -3.5 at Oregon State
LSU -10 at Texas A&M
Tennessee -15 at Vanderbilt
Notre Dame +5.5 at USC