News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-23 17:32:19 -0600') }} football Edit

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 13

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Campbell McCready, with the help of her friends, had a strong week of picks in Week 12.

Greg Jones, meanwhile, struggled, allowing Campbell to push ahead as the college regular season winds down.

They're back this week, attacking Rivalry Week, with a vengeance, on Week 13 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 3-8

Campbell McCready: 6-5

Overall:

Greg Jones: 54-65

Campbell McCready: 59-60

Games this week:

Mississippi State +3 at Ole Miss

Tulane +2 at Cincinnati

Arkansas -3.5 at Missouri

Florida +9.5 at Florida State

Georgia Tech +35 at Georgia

Michigan +7.5 at Ohio State

South Carolina +14.5 at Clemson

Louisville +3.5 at Kentucky

Auburn +22 at Alabama

Oregon -3.5 at Oregon State

LSU -10 at Texas A&M

Tennessee -15 at Vanderbilt

Notre Dame +5.5 at USC

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}