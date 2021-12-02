The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 14
The regular season is over, but the heated competition between Greg Jones and Campbell McCready is still boiling.
McCready closed on Jones' lead by a game last week, keeping her chances alive as we head into college football's championship weekend.
It's time for another edition of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 5-6
Campbell McCready: 6-5
Overall:
Greg Jones: 78-49
Campbell McCready: 65-62
This Week's Games:
Western Kentucky -1 at UTSA
Oregon +3 vs. Utah
Baylor +5 vs. Oklahoma State
Kent State -2.5 vs. Northern Illinois
Utah State +5 vs. San Diego State
Appalachian State -2.5 at Louisiana-Lafayette
Georgia -6.5 vs. Alabama
Houston +10.5 at Cincinnati
Michigan -10.5 vs. Iowa
Pittsburgh -3 vs. Wake Forest
USC +4 at California