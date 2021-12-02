 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 14
The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 14

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

The regular season is over, but the heated competition between Greg Jones and Campbell McCready is still boiling.

McCready closed on Jones' lead by a game last week, keeping her chances alive as we head into college football's championship weekend.

It's time for another edition of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 5-6

Campbell McCready: 6-5

Overall:

Greg Jones: 78-49

Campbell McCready: 65-62

This Week's Games:

Western Kentucky -1 at UTSA

Oregon +3 vs. Utah

Baylor +5 vs. Oklahoma State

Kent State -2.5 vs. Northern Illinois

Utah State +5 vs. San Diego State

Appalachian State -2.5 at Louisiana-Lafayette

Georgia -6.5 vs. Alabama

Houston +10.5 at Cincinnati

Michigan -10.5 vs. Iowa

Pittsburgh -3 vs. Wake Forest

USC +4 at California

