The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 2
The defending champion, Campbell McCready, had a nice week, but Greg Jones was on fire Saturday, building a Week 1 lead.
Both McCready and Jones are back for Week 2 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.
Standings:
Greg Jones: 10-1
Campbell McCready: 8-3
This week's games
Pittsburgh -3 at Tennessee
South Carolina +2 at East Carolina
Florida -29 at South Florida
UAB +26 at Georgia
Texas A&M -17 vs. Colorado
Texas -6 at Arkansas
North Carolina State -2.5 at Mississippi State
Missouri +5 at Kentucky
Vanderbilt +7 at Colorado State
Ruston High School (Pick 'em) vs. Oxford High School