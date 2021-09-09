 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 2
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-09 07:03:09 -0500') }} football Edit

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 2

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

The defending champion, Campbell McCready, had a nice week, but Greg Jones was on fire Saturday, building a Week 1 lead.

Both McCready and Jones are back for Week 2 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.

Standings:

Greg Jones: 10-1

Campbell McCready: 8-3

This week's games

Pittsburgh -3 at Tennessee

South Carolina +2 at East Carolina

Florida -29 at South Florida

UAB +26 at Georgia

Texas A&M -17 vs. Colorado

Texas -6 at Arkansas

North Carolina State -2.5 at Mississippi State

Missouri +5 at Kentucky

Vanderbilt +7 at Colorado State

Ruston High School (Pick 'em) vs. Oxford High School

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}