It was a disastrous week for Campbell McCready, as every single one of her strategies that won her a championship a season ago imploded on her. Only South Carolina's narrow cover over Troy saved her from a winless week.

Meanwhile, Greg Jones treaded water in Week 5, building on his lead.

Is it desperation time for Campbell. Will Greg get cocky and blow it?

Plus, this week, their respective teams square off in Oxford. Will that be a distraction as they try to dissect the week's games?

Get all those answers and more on The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 6.