The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 6
It was a disastrous week for Campbell McCready, as every single one of her strategies that won her a championship a season ago imploded on her. Only South Carolina's narrow cover over Troy saved her from a winless week.
Meanwhile, Greg Jones treaded water in Week 5, building on his lead.
Is it desperation time for Campbell. Will Greg get cocky and blow it?
Plus, this week, their respective teams square off in Oxford. Will that be a distraction as they try to dissect the week's games?
Get all those answers and more on The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 6.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 4-4
Campbell McCready: 1-7
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 32-14
Campbell McCready: 22-24
Games this week:
Oklahoma -3.5 vs. Texas (Dallas)
Arkansas +6 at Ole Miss
South Carolina +10 at Tennessee
Vanderbilt +39 at Florida
Georgia -14.5 at Auburn
Penn State +3 at Iowa
North Texas +20.5 at Missouri
LSU +3.5 at Kentucky
Alabama -17.5 at Texas A&M