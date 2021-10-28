 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 9
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-28 16:17:53 -0500') }} football Edit

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 9

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Progress, even incremental progress, is progress nonetheless.

Campbell McCready picked up a game on Greg Jones in Week 8, cutting his lead from 12 games to 11.

It's not much, but perhaps it's something to build on as she continues her quest for a second straight title in The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market, this time pulling in some outside help from one of her friends.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 5-4

Campbell McCready: 6-3

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 49-24

Campbell McCready: 38-35

This week's games:

Michigan -3.5 at Michigan State

Texas +2 at Baylor

Missouri -17 at Vanderbilt

Georgia -14 vs. Florida

Texas Tech +19 at Oklahoma

SMU +1 at Houston

Kentucky -1 at Mississippi State

Ole Miss +1 at Auburn

Penn State +17 at Ohio State

North Carolina +3.5 at Notre Dame



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}