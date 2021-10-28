The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 9
Progress, even incremental progress, is progress nonetheless.
Campbell McCready picked up a game on Greg Jones in Week 8, cutting his lead from 12 games to 11.
It's not much, but perhaps it's something to build on as she continues her quest for a second straight title in The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market, this time pulling in some outside help from one of her friends.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 5-4
Campbell McCready: 6-3
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 49-24
Campbell McCready: 38-35
This week's games:
Michigan -3.5 at Michigan State
Texas +2 at Baylor
Missouri -17 at Vanderbilt
Georgia -14 vs. Florida
Texas Tech +19 at Oklahoma
SMU +1 at Houston
Kentucky -1 at Mississippi State
Ole Miss +1 at Auburn
Penn State +17 at Ohio State
North Carolina +3.5 at Notre Dame