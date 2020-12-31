RebelGrove - The Butcher vs The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Bowl Week

The Butcher vs The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Bowl Week
Happy New Year!
After a week off to celebrate Christmas, Greg Jones and Campbell McCready are back at it, ringing in 2021 with a set of bowl predictions on The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 4-5
Campbell McCready: 3-6
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 51-56
Campbell McCready: 68-39
This Week's Games:
Tulsa -2.5 vs, Mississippi State
Cincinnati +7 vs. Georgia
Auburn +3.5 vs. Northwestern
Alabama -20 vs. Notre Dame
Clemson -7.5 vs. Ohio State
North Carolina State +2.5 vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss +6.5 vs. Indiana
Oregon +4.5 vs. Iowa State
Texas A&M -7 vs. North Carolina