 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Bowl Week
The Butcher vs The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Bowl Week

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Happy New Year!

After a week off to celebrate Christmas, Greg Jones and Campbell McCready are back at it, ringing in 2021 with a set of bowl predictions on The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 4-5

Campbell McCready: 3-6

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 51-56

Campbell McCready: 68-39

This Week's Games:

Tulsa -2.5 vs, Mississippi State

Cincinnati +7 vs. Georgia

Auburn +3.5 vs. Northwestern

Alabama -20 vs. Notre Dame

Clemson -7.5 vs. Ohio State

North Carolina State +2.5 vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss +6.5 vs. Indiana

Oregon +4.5 vs. Iowa State

Texas A&M -7 vs. North Carolina

