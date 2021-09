It's Season 2 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market. Greg Jones of LBs Meat Market and Campbell McCready of Zen Studio in Fayetteville, Ark., square off for another season of Southeastern Conference picks.

Their approach isn't scientific, but it's never boring. Enjoy.

And while you're enjoying their football "expertise," enjoy a unique recipe each week from Greg and LBs Meat Market.