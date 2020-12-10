RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 13

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 13
Greg Jones posted an above-.500 week. That was the good news.
The bad news for the butcher from LBs Meat Market was his adversary, spin instructor Campbell McCready, continued to hit two-thirds of her picks.
College football rolls on this weekend, as does The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 5-4
Campbell McCready: 6-3
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 43-47
Campbell McCready: 60-30
Games this week:
Wisconsin +1 at Iowa
Alabama -31 at Arkansas
Georgia -13 at Missouri
North Carolina +3 at Miami
Navy +5.5 at Army
Tennessee -14 at Vanderbilt
LSU +23.5 at Florida
Auburn -7.5 at Mississippi State