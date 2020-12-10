 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 13
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Greg Jones posted an above-.500 week. That was the good news.

The bad news for the butcher from LBs Meat Market was his adversary, spin instructor Campbell McCready, continued to hit two-thirds of her picks.

College football rolls on this weekend, as does The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 5-4

Campbell McCready: 6-3

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 43-47

Campbell McCready: 60-30

Games this week:

Wisconsin +1 at Iowa

Alabama -31 at Arkansas

Georgia -13 at Missouri

North Carolina +3 at Miami

Navy +5.5 at Army

Tennessee -14 at Vanderbilt

LSU +23.5 at Florida

Auburn -7.5 at Mississippi State

{{ article.author_name }}