RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 14

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 14
It's Championship Week in college football, which means it's another big showdown week at The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.
Greg Jones and Campbell McCready had another close week of picks last week, but this week, they're branching out well beyond the Southeastern Conference.
Jones had a .500 week, but McCready added to her impressive lead with yet another winning set of picks.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 4-4
Campbell McCready: 5-3
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 47-51
Campbell McCready: 65-33
Games this week:
Northwestern +20.5 vs. Ohio State
Texas A&M -14 at Tennessee
Oklahoma -6 vs. Iowa State
Missouri -1.5 at Mississippi State
Ole Miss +1 at LSU
Clemson -10.5 vs. Notre Dame
Boise State -6.5 vs. San Jose State
Alabama -17 vs. Florida
Tulsa +14.5 at Cincinnati