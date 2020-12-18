 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 14
The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 14

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

It's Championship Week in college football, which means it's another big showdown week at The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market.

Greg Jones and Campbell McCready had another close week of picks last week, but this week, they're branching out well beyond the Southeastern Conference.

Jones had a .500 week, but McCready added to her impressive lead with yet another winning set of picks.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 4-4

Campbell McCready: 5-3

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 47-51

Campbell McCready: 65-33

Games this week:

Northwestern +20.5 vs. Ohio State

Texas A&M -14 at Tennessee

Oklahoma -6 vs. Iowa State

Missouri -1.5 at Mississippi State

Ole Miss +1 at LSU

Clemson -10.5 vs. Notre Dame

Boise State -6.5 vs. San Jose State

Alabama -17 vs. Florida

Tulsa +14.5 at Cincinnati

