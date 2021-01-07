 RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 16
The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 16

Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Thanks to a disastrous bowl week for Campbell McCready, Greg Jones is back in the game and his comeback attempt has new life.

With McCready's lead closed to 12 games, Jones needs the NFL Playoffs to serve as his vehicle to a miracle.

Here's Week 16 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market:

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 6-3

Campbell McCready: 1-8

For The Season:

Greg Jones: 57-59

Campbell McCready: 69-47

Games this week:

Indianapolis Colts +7 at Buffalo

Los Angeles Rams +4.5 at Seattle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5 at Washington Football Team

Baltimore Ravens -3.5 at Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears +9.5 at New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns +3.5 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Ohio State +8 vs. Alabama

