RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 16

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 16
Thanks to a disastrous bowl week for Campbell McCready, Greg Jones is back in the game and his comeback attempt has new life.
With McCready's lead closed to 12 games, Jones needs the NFL Playoffs to serve as his vehicle to a miracle.
Here's Week 16 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market:
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 6-3
Campbell McCready: 1-8
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 57-59
Campbell McCready: 69-47
Games this week:
Indianapolis Colts +7 at Buffalo
Los Angeles Rams +4.5 at Seattle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5 at Washington Football Team
Baltimore Ravens -3.5 at Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears +9.5 at New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns +3.5 at Pittsburgh Steelers
Ohio State +8 vs. Alabama