RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 17

The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 17
Campbell McCready and Greg Jones forayed into the NFL last weekend as the playoffs commenced.
Neither did so well.
They're back this week for another crack at the NFL, with the divisional round upon us.
Here's Week 17 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market:
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 3-4
Campbell McCready: 3-4
For The Season:
Greg Jones: 60-63
Campbell McCready: 72-51
Games This Week:
Los Angeles Rams +6.5 at Green Bay Packers
Baltimore Ravens +2 at Buffalo Bills
Cleveland Browns +10 at Kansas City Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3 at New Orleans Saints