RebelGrove - The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market: Week 18

The season is down to just three games, but they've all got a chance to be epic.

Campbell McCready has clinched the title in Year 1 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LBs Meat Market, but Greg Jones still has a chance to finish at .500 or better for the season.

Championship Sunday is almost here, so get the expert picks from the butcher and the spin instructor before the matchup for Super Bowl Sunday is determined.