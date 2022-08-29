Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun has seen his life change quite a bit since signing with the Rebels this past December.

The New Jersey native moved to Mississippi, started his college academic career and adjusted to the rigors of everyday life in the Southeastern Conference.

This preseason, he endured fall camp and earned playing time for the Rebels.

On Saturday, Igbinosun will make his college football debut when No. 21 Ole Miss entertains Troy at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (3 p.m., SEC Network). Igbinosun discussed those topics and more with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready on Episode 1 of The Davison Igbinosun Show, presented by The College Corner.