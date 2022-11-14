The Davison Igbinosun Show, presented by The College Corner: Episode 14
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer
Miles Battle drew the start at cornerback in front of Davison Igbinosun for Saturday's 30-24 loss to Alabama.
Igbinosun discussed that decision, how he's handling it, his thoughts on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, preparing for Arkansas and more on Episode 14 of The Davison Igbinosun Show, presented by The College Corner.
